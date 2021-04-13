Augustine condoles death of Zia Shahid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Zia Shahid, journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Khabarain news Group.

In a condolence message here on Tuesday, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty restthe departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family tobear the loss with fortitude.