Augustine Condoles With Ashraf Sohna

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Augustine condoles with Ashraf Sohna

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ashraf Sohna at his Okara residence and condoled with him over the death of his brother.

The minister expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sohna's brother.

Augustine prayed for the departed soul and bereaved family.

On the occasion, PTI president district Okara Syed Abbas Rizvi, Ghulam Sarwer and other representatives of the PTI were also present.

