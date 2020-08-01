UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Congratulates Muslims On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has congratulated all the Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, he appealed to the nation to help the deserving on this auspicious occasion.

The Provincial Minister said that every festival was an opportunity to promote peace and harmony.

He also appealed to maintain cleanliness and develop a tidy environment on Eid-ul-Azha.

More Stories From Pakistan

