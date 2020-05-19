Augustine, CS discuss promotion of religious tourism

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office.

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Kamran Lashari was also present during the meeting.

The provincial minister, on behalf of minorities, thanked the Punjab government for providing security to churches, worship places and healthcare facilities for the treatment of coronavirus. He said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal protection and full religious freedom.

The minority communities are ensuring implementation of SOPs issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus, he added.

The minister mentioned that work was underway to promote religious tourism in the province through churches.

The Chief Secretary assured full cooperation from the Punjab government, saying that concrete steps were being taken for well-being of minorities in the province.

Kamran Lashari briefed the Chief Secretary and Provincial Minister about themeasures being taken by the WCLA to protect and restore historical sites.