UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine, CS Discuss Promotion Of Religious Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:39 PM

Augustine, CS discuss promotion of religious tourism

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office.

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Kamran Lashari was also present during the meeting.

The provincial minister, on behalf of minorities, thanked the Punjab government for providing security to churches, worship places and healthcare facilities for the treatment of coronavirus. He said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal protection and full religious freedom.

The minority communities are ensuring implementation of SOPs issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus, he added.

The minister mentioned that work was underway to promote religious tourism in the province through churches.

The Chief Secretary assured full cooperation from the Punjab government, saying that concrete steps were being taken for well-being of minorities in the province.

Kamran Lashari briefed the Chief Secretary and Provincial Minister about themeasures being taken by the WCLA to protect and restore historical sites.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Javeria Khan says she wants to play with Babar Aza ..

5 minutes ago

Court curbs German spies' foreign internet surveil ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leaders demand governors’ rule in Sindh

19 minutes ago

Hong Kong extends gathering ban to Tiananmen anniv ..

2 minutes ago

Australia watchdog suggests news boycott of Google ..

2 minutes ago

Wardag appeals to philanthropist to take the respo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.