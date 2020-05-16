UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Distributes Donation, Ration In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:05 PM

Augustine distributes donation, ration in lahore

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a ceremony organized by the Punjab Baitul Maal on Saturday to distribute ration and relief cheques among deserving families in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a ceremony organized by the Punjab Baitul Maal on Saturday to distribute ration and relief cheques among deserving families in Bahawalpur.

According to handout issued, Punjab Bait-ul-Mal distributed ration bags among 1000 needy persons and relief cheques worth of Rs. 6 lakhs to 50 families.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam said that in this hour of difficulty, the Punjab government was making it possible to distribute rations and financial aid to deserving without any discrimination. He said the government of the Punjab believes in service of humanity and nation without any political interest while we are trying our best to not only protect people from coronavirus but also provide maximum relief to them.

He mentioned that Punjab Baitul Maal was also playing an active role in extending monetary support to the poor families, adding that 220 million Pakistanis would fight coronavirus pandemic jointly.

Malik Mohammad Azam Amin from Punjab Baitul Maal, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf South Punjab Noor Khan Bhabha, Punjab Government Spokesperson Sumaira Malik, District President PTI Syed Mohammad Tehseen Gardezi, Members Punjab Baitul Maal Council Chaudhry Ahmad Salman Arshad, Fauzia Ahmed , Chairman Allah Wale Trust Shahid Lone, Chairman Youth Council Hamza Karamt and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the Minster also met with different delegation of the minorities led by district president Tehseen Nawaz. Matters of minorities discussed in details especially affects of coronavirus after lockdown.

Ijaz Alam said the government of the Punjab actively supporting the families who lost theirjob/source of income due to coronavirus crisis and hopefully under the tremendous leadershipof Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan soon come out from difficulties faces by nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sumaira Malik Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) invites ..

3 minutes ago

Afridi buys bat of Bangladeshi player against $20, ..

9 minutes ago

Food dept taking action against wheat hoarders: Al ..

16 minutes ago

Thailand Records No New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for ..

27 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of community awareness s ..

38 minutes ago

Two Children Killed, 1 Injured in Roadside Bomb Bl ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.