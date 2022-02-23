Augustine for keeping environment clean

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that it was the responsibility of the people to keep the environment clean.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar to control environmental pollution at a local hotel.

During the seminar, the students of different colleges presented a 19-point charter of demand including the imposition of emergency in Lahore with regard to climate change, immediate stopping use of plastic bags, encourage use of eco-friendly bags, formation of Pakistan environmental council and use of latest technology to control smog.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been emphasizing on keeping the environment clean from day one.

He said, "Use of modern technology is being ensured to deal with climate change but we all have to discourage the elements that spread pollution.

" He further said that the role of media was very important in controlling any kind of pollution, public awareness campaign and public service message must be disseminated in this regard.

Ejaz Alam emphasized that the incumbent government had taken seriously topic of environmental pollution while unfortunately no special action was taken in the past.

He said that the fruits of holding such seminars would definitely be very encouraging.

Punjab Standing Committee Chairperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that efforts were being made to ensure the protection of human rights.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi, Parliamentary Secretary Human Rights Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, MPA Lubna Butt and large number of youth attended the seminar.