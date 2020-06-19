UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Gives Financial Aid Cheques To 71 Christian Families

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:14 PM

Augustine gives financial aid cheques to 71 Christian families

Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday gave away cheques of financial assistance to Christian families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday gave away cheques of financial assistance to Christian families.

In a ceremony at Municipal Committee Kot Radha Kishan, the minister distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 71 Christian families under Ehsaas Programme.

Adressing the public gathering, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government believed in practical steps rather hollow slogans. He said the government was committed to serve the masses, adding that so many development projects were underway.

Coordinator to the Minister HR&MA Shahbaz Gill, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muhammad Saad and Jawadul Hassan Gondal from Muncipal Committee were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Minority Kot Radha Kishan Christian From Government

Recent Stories

SC sets aside presidential reference against Justi ..

59 minutes ago

KP Govt setup anti coronavirus emergency program i ..

2 minutes ago

Free psychology camp arranged in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

2,846 corona positive patients quarantine in distr ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh teaches vocational skills to prisoners: Murt ..

5 minutes ago

Special Correspondent of Geo Rasool Dawar tested p ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.