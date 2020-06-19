Augustine gives financial aid cheques to 71 Christian families

Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday gave away cheques of financial assistance to Christian families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday gave away cheques of financial assistance to Christian families.

In a ceremony at Municipal Committee Kot Radha Kishan, the minister distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 71 Christian families under Ehsaas Programme.

Adressing the public gathering, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government believed in practical steps rather hollow slogans. He said the government was committed to serve the masses, adding that so many development projects were underway.

Coordinator to the Minister HR&MA Shahbaz Gill, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muhammad Saad and Jawadul Hassan Gondal from Muncipal Committee were also present.