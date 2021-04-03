Augustine greets Christian community on Easter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Aalm Augustine has wished Pakistan's Christian community a happy Easter and urged them to celebrate the festival at homes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on Saturday, the minister appealed to the community to stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by praying and observing the national safety protocols.

The minister reiterated that all religious minorities were equal citizens of the state and the constitution of Pakistan had fully safeguarded their rights. He emphasized that the true message of Easter was love, joy and happiness.