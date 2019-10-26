UrduPoint.com
Augustine Greets Hindu Community On Diwali

Sat 26th October 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Saturday congratulated the Pakistani Hindu community on their festival of Diwali.

In a media statement, he said people of different faiths were an equal citizens of Pakistan and all religious minorities enjoy equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan.

He added that festival promotes a sense of service along with infusing the sentiments of unity colors, it creates the passions of brotherhood and goodwill among the people.

He said the festival of Hindu community was also a symbol of happiness and passions.

He added the Hindu community had played an important role in the process of national development and their contribution in different sectors of life, including socio-economic and political sectors, was commendable.

The Minister appealed to entire Hindu Community to celebrate Diwali with austerity due to un-pleasant condition in Kashmir.

He said Pakistani Hindu community was a respectable faction of the society and greater socialization among the people of different faiths would promote the message of brotherhood, peace and harmony at grassroots.

