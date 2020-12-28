Augustine greets newly elected LPC body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC).

He said that journalists' choice of re-elected as President Arshad Ansari was a testament to his professionalism.

The minister said that media was the fourth pillar of society while pleasant relations between the government and journalists were essential for the stability of democracy.

Augustine said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had resolved long-standing issues of the journalist community.

He said that relations between the government and journalist community would furtherstrengthen in days to come to resolve the problems of masses.