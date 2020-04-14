Augustine grieved at Gujrat aircraft human losses

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of Instructor Major Umer and trainee pilot Lt Faizan in a trainer aircraft crash near Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of Instructor Major Umer and trainee pilot Lt Faizan in a trainer aircraft crash near Gujrat.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he paid tribute to Maj Umer and Lt Faizan and extended sympathies to their families.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.