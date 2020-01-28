Augustine grieved over deaths in factory fire

Punjab minister for Human Rights and Maritime Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 11 people in factory fire at Imamia Colony Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab minister for Human Rights and Maritime Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 11 people in factory fire at Imamia Colony Lahore.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for quick recovery of injured persons of the incident.