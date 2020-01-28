UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Grieved Over Deaths In Factory Fire

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:25 PM

Augustine grieved over deaths in factory fire

Punjab minister for Human Rights and Maritime Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 11 people in factory fire at Imamia Colony Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab minister for Human Rights and Maritime Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 11 people in factory fire at Imamia Colony Lahore.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for quick recovery of injured persons of the incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Punjab

Recent Stories

Distrust between PTI and PML-Q leadership widens

1 minute ago

Martyr CPO Malik Saad remembered; IGP attends 13th ..

32 seconds ago

Netanyahu Retracts Immunity Request Ahead of 'Deal ..

34 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Singapore ..

35 seconds ago

Lawyer refuses to defend rape case accused

39 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Deputy CEO of Nedaa

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.