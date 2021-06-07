UrduPoint.com
Augustine Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Trains Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:27 PM

Augustine grieved over loss of lives in trains accident

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic trains collision that occurred in Deharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic trains collision that occurred in Deharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh province.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereavedfamilies and prayed for the departed souls and bereaved families.

He said the Punjab government fully shared the grief of victims' families at this difficult time.

More Stories From Pakistan

