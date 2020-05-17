(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has hailed the Punjab government's decision to re-allow worship in churches.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the Bishops to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) isused by the Punjab government with reference to corona pandemic.

The minister said that strict security arrangements had been made in all Churches across the province and Christian community should fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

He added that no one could be stopped from worshiping but caution was a possible solution against an epidemic like coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government was utilizing all its resources to alleviate the problems ofcommon man. "As a responsible citizen, we all have to fully support the government to savelives of our loved ones", he concluded.