UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Hails Govt's Decision Of Allowing Worship In Churches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Augustine hails govt's decision of allowing worship in Churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has hailed the Punjab government's decision to re-allow worship in churches.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the Bishops to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) isused by the Punjab government with reference to corona pandemic.

The minister said that strict security arrangements had been made in all Churches across the province and Christian community should fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

He added that no one could be stopped from worshiping but caution was a possible solution against an epidemic like coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government was utilizing all its resources to alleviate the problems ofcommon man. "As a responsible citizen, we all have to fully support the government to savelives of our loved ones", he concluded.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Man Sunday Christian All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

12 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

14 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

14 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.