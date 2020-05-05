(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine, hailing the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to end lockdown step by step, said that the decision reflects real qualities of a true leader.

In a media statement, he said it was fact that due to coronavirus the country was in lockdown, which particularly affected the working class but now it can be hoped that there would be a gradual eased of lockdown in the coming days.

The minister appealed to the Nation to must ensure SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) by the government as the social distance and wearing masks can protect from the virus.

He added that on the special directive of Imran Khan, all the public representatives were engaged in their respective Constituencies to perform proactive role for the deserving or needy people.

He said that despite the difficult circumstances, the government announced a total economic package of Rs 1.25 trillion, which would ensure the provisionof Rs. 12,000 to 10 million deserving families on the basis of transparencyand merit.