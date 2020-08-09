UrduPoint.com
Augustine Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Augustine inaugurates tree plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday that unfortunately Punjab, especially Lahore, had lost about 70% of its trees during the last one decade due to negligence by previous regimes which had become a major cause of environmental pollution.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign here at 15-Waris Road Bishop's House. Various Bishops and religious personalities belonging to other religions were also present on the occasion.

He said, since the PTI government came into power, campaigns like billion Tree Tsunami and Clean & Green Pakistan had been launched across the country to make Pakistan greener.

The provincial Minister said the present government had worked closely with all stakeholders to truly address climate issues and the fruits could be clearly felt.

He maintained that tree plantation campaign means that everyone should go ahead and plant their share so that tomorrow this plant would become a vigorous tree and serve as oxygen and shade for future generation.

The minister said, "Gathering of all the people associated with different cast proves that making Pakistan green is our common agenda and for this we all need to move forward together." He said that opposition was forming a nexus again as they all want to save their corruption but entire nation know that the process of accountability would be continued without any discrimination under the PTI government.

Earlier, Augustine planted a tree and offered special prayer for theintegrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

