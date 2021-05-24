UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Inspects Development Work In Youhanabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:16 PM

Augustine inspects development work in Youhanabad

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday visited Youhanabad and inspected the development work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday visited Youhanabad and inspected the development work.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the work and directed the officers concerned to complete the schemes in stipulated time.

Development of Youhanabad was ignored in the past, he said and added that CM Usman Buzdar had given the status of model village to this area and Rs 30 million were provided for different development activities.

The provincial government was following a composite development agenda to ensure composite developmentin the province, he added.

Different community representatives were also present.

Related Topics

Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Corona claims six more lives in multan

2 minutes ago

Bomb blast kills 3 civilians in northern Syria

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Taking Into Account All Available ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Requested Consular Access to Russian Citize ..

4 minutes ago

PM takes notice of mishandling of complaint on Cit ..

29 minutes ago

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.