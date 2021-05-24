Augustine inspects development work in Youhanabad

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday visited Youhanabad and inspected the development work

The minister expressed satisfaction over the work and directed the officers concerned to complete the schemes in stipulated time.

Development of Youhanabad was ignored in the past, he said and added that CM Usman Buzdar had given the status of model village to this area and Rs 30 million were provided for different development activities.

The provincial government was following a composite development agenda to ensure composite developmentin the province, he added.

Different community representatives were also present.