Augustine Lauds Hindus For Observing Krishna's Birthday As Kashmir Day

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

Augustine lauds Hindus for observing Krishna's birthday as Kashmir Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has lauded the Hindu Council of Pakistan for announcing to observe Krishna's birthday as Kashmir Day in solidarity with Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Hindus were enjoying a complete religious freedom in Pakistan. He said the curfew by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir had entered into 22nd day, adding that it was condemnable to stop Muslims for offering prayers in mosques.

The minister said that on August 24, Hindus community celebrates Karishna's birthday as Kashmir day across the province which was a great symbol of love and unity among minorities in the world.

He expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address a grand rally in Umerkot on the invitation of the Hindu community on August 31.

"And in the next phase, the Pakistani Hindu community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir will also hold ceremonies in support of oppressed Kashmiris," he added.

