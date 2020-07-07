UrduPoint.com
Augustine Presents Book 'White In Flag' To Chief Minister Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:38 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him a book 'White in Flag' at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him a book 'White in Flag' at his office.

The Chief Minister appreciated the book about minorities, adding that the Christian community had played an important role in national development.

He said that minority communities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and a minority empowerment package had been advanced to ensure their composite development.

The budget for minorities' welfare has also been increased beside the provision of funds for renovation for worship places of minorities, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government had taken solid steps for minorities' protection and they would be provided due share in the developmentprocess. The problems faced by the minority communities would be resolvedon a priority basis, he added.

