Augustine Reviews Coronavirus Situation, Wheat Procurement Drive In Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Augustine reviews coronavirus situation, wheat procurement drive in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday presided over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office Gujranwala, to review the situation of coronavirus and wheat procurement drive in the district.

According to official sources, DC Sohail Ashraf briefing the minister, said the process of issuing bardana for wheat procurement had been started from April 21, while out of 2.1 million bags, 374,000 bags had so far been distributed and inter-district ban on movement of wheat had been imposed.

He said that online applications were being received for transparency in the wheat procurement drive and farmers were happy due to farmers-friendly policy of the government.

The DC Gujranwala said that the target for wheat procurement this year had been set at 250,000 Ton and it was hoped that the target set by the Punjab government would be achieved easily.

In a briefing regarding situation of coronavirus, the DC said that samples of 940 people of corona were taken; 660 reported negative, 167 positive while report of 118 people was being waited and 10 patients of corona had been recovered.

He further said that for the prevention of corona pandemic, safety measures were being ensured, having 14 ventilators by district administration while more than 30 ventilators were also at the disposal of the administration from private sector.

Later, Ijaz Alam Augustine visited prevention centers of coronavirus and showed satisfaction over the arrangements of administration.

He hoped that the target would be easily achieved by ensuring implementation of the farmer-friendly policy of the present government. The minister also advised to the administration of the district to implement policy by present government for the convenience of farmer's community.

Regarding Corona, the provincial minister said that according to current situation in the country, lockdown was the only solution while people have to avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily so that they could defeat Corona.

ADC Revenue, ACs, representatives of health department, food and other relevantofficials were also present on the occasion.

