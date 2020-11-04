Augustine reviews Human Rights Policy 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs & Chairman Task Force Ijaz Alam Augustine presided over the 6th meeting on Human Rights Task Force to review human rights policy 2018, at S&GAD's committee room here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, Deputy Secretary HR&MA Muhammad Yousaf briefed the chair that Punjab human rights policy was formulated and notified by department, for implementation of HR policy a well defined action plan was prepared and shared with all stakeholders.

He further briefed that after completion of three years policy would be reviewed in January 2021.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of the decisions of the 5th meeting of Task Force in which all departments were directed to share progress according to time line of the tasks assigned to them in action plan for implementation HR policy, 2018 including progress on 2 percent admission quota allotted to minorities students in public higher education institutions, rights of transgender, children, women, senior citizens, religious minorities etc.

On the occasion, provincial minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said that no doubt Punjab had the honor of being the first to launch the Punjab Human Rights Policy 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime.

He said that effective legislation was being enacted to prevent underage marriage, the age of marriage being ensured at 18 years while it has been decided that in all institutions of Punjab the word Christian would be written instead of Aisaee and further steps were being taken to promote human rights education in the institutions.

He directed all secretaries of concerned departments to take more effective steps to ensure implementation of the action plan on human rights.

Additional chief secretary Punjab & vice chairman Task force Khawaja Shaukat Ali, Representatives of P&D, Home, irrigation, agriculture, cooperatives, Zakat & Usher, HEC, SED, public prosecution, population welfare, women development, local Government, law's departments were present in the meeting.