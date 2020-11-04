UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Reviews Human Rights Policy 2018

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Augustine reviews Human Rights Policy 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs & Chairman Task Force Ijaz Alam Augustine presided over the 6th meeting on Human Rights Task Force to review human rights policy 2018, at S&GAD's committee room here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, Deputy Secretary HR&MA Muhammad Yousaf briefed the chair that Punjab human rights policy was formulated and notified by department, for implementation of HR policy a well defined action plan was prepared and shared with all stakeholders.

He further briefed that after completion of three years policy would be reviewed in January 2021.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of the decisions of the 5th meeting of Task Force in which all departments were directed to share progress according to time line of the tasks assigned to them in action plan for implementation HR policy, 2018 including progress on 2 percent admission quota allotted to minorities students in public higher education institutions, rights of transgender, children, women, senior citizens, religious minorities etc.

On the occasion, provincial minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said that no doubt Punjab had the honor of being the first to launch the Punjab Human Rights Policy 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime.

He said that effective legislation was being enacted to prevent underage marriage, the age of marriage being ensured at 18 years while it has been decided that in all institutions of Punjab the word Christian would be written instead of Aisaee and further steps were being taken to promote human rights education in the institutions.

He directed all secretaries of concerned departments to take more effective steps to ensure implementation of the action plan on human rights.

Additional chief secretary Punjab & vice chairman Task force Khawaja Shaukat Ali, Representatives of P&D, Home, irrigation, agriculture, cooperatives, Zakat & Usher, HEC, SED, public prosecution, population welfare, women development, local Government, law's departments were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Minority Population Welfare Agriculture Marriage Progress January Women HEC 2018 Christian All Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE, Russia discuss financial, trade and investmen ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

54 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

1 hour ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.