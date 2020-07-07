UrduPoint.com
Augustine Reviews On-going Development Work At Youhanabad

Tue 07th July 2020

Augustine reviews on-going development work at Youhanabad

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine along with Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Asad Khokhar on Tuesday visited Youhanabad and reviewed the ongoing development work in details

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine along with Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Asad Khokhar on Tuesday visited Youhanabad and reviewed the ongoing development work in details.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that all religious minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights while the Punjab government had provided minority empowerment package for the welfare of religious minorities and ensured effective measures to protect their rights.

He said that special funds had been made available for the renovation of worship places of religious minorities and the construction or repair of religious places while the scope of scholarships for students of religious minorities had been further extended.

He added that special quotas had been fixed in top level universities. The provincial minister said that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule, all sects were working together to promote mutual love and peace in the new Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Malik Asad Ali Khokhar said that the agenda of PTI was just service of nation and moving forward without any discrimination and all stakeholders should have to work together to promote peace in the country.

MPA Haroon Gul and other senior PTI representatives were also presenton the occasion.

