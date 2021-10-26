UrduPoint.com

Augustine Stresses World Powers' Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

Augustine stresses world powers' role in resolving Kashmir issue

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international human rights bodies to take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities being committed in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international human rights bodies to take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities being committed in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the minister appealed that the international powers should come forward to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Augustine strongly condemned atrocities being committed against the people in held valley and said the Indian forces would fail to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

The worst form of state terrorism was being perpetrated against Kashmiris to silence and crush their legitimate struggle, he said. He stressed the need for an independent, transparent and fair investigation, led by the UN, into the human rights violations.

"We stand by our Kashmiri brethren and demand their freedom as per the resolutions of United Nations," he said and added that the world should also take notice of Indian premier Narendra Modi's conspiracy of changing demographic situation of Kashmir.

The minister said that October 27 was one of the darkest days of human history when the Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorise innocent Kashmiris. Since then, he said that people of the valley had been struggling and rendering sacrifices for their just right to self-determination.

The HR&MA minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been raising voice about the plight of Kashmiri people at all local and international forums, and called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding issue. He said that Pakistan was extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the just cause of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and would continue till realisation of the lawful right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar October Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in G ..

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany

2 minutes ago
 'FCCI prepared to earn maximum share in exports'

'FCCI prepared to earn maximum share in exports'

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad holds online Open Kutchery

DC Abbottabad holds online Open Kutchery

2 minutes ago
 DC Kashmore visits DHQ hospital, inspected wards

DC Kashmore visits DHQ hospital, inspected wards

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers demand UN implement its resolutions on IIO ..

Lawyers demand UN implement its resolutions on IIOJ&K

8 minutes ago
 Health deptt devolves financial authority to MS in ..

Health deptt devolves financial authority to MS in all category C & D hospital ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.