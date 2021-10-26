Augustine stresses world powers' role in resolving Kashmir issue

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international human rights bodies to take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities being committed in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international human rights bodies to take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities being committed in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the minister appealed that the international powers should come forward to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Augustine strongly condemned atrocities being committed against the people in held valley and said the Indian forces would fail to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

The worst form of state terrorism was being perpetrated against Kashmiris to silence and crush their legitimate struggle, he said. He stressed the need for an independent, transparent and fair investigation, led by the UN, into the human rights violations.

"We stand by our Kashmiri brethren and demand their freedom as per the resolutions of United Nations," he said and added that the world should also take notice of Indian premier Narendra Modi's conspiracy of changing demographic situation of Kashmir.

The minister said that October 27 was one of the darkest days of human history when the Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorise innocent Kashmiris. Since then, he said that people of the valley had been struggling and rendering sacrifices for their just right to self-determination.

The HR&MA minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been raising voice about the plight of Kashmiri people at all local and international forums, and called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding issue. He said that Pakistan was extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the just cause of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and would continue till realisation of the lawful right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.