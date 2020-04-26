UrduPoint.com
Augustine Takes Notice Of Ashiq Masih's Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Augustine takes notice of Ashiq Masih's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine took notice of an accident, in which, a sanitary worker of Gujranwala Waste Management Company was killed.

The minister directed the district administration of Gujranwala to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

According to details, a driver of Kotwali police crushed Ashiq Masih, a sanitary worker of (GWMC) on routine duty and a passer-by near the Khayali gate, Gujranwala. He was seriously injured and referred to Lahore in precarious condition where he lost his life.

On the direction of the provincial minister, the representatives of district administration visited residence of Ashiq Masih and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The provincial minister was informed that the police authorities have registered a case against the negligent driver and arrested him while ensured immediate provision of ration along with financial assistance to the victim's family. They also assured about employment of victim's son and payment of departmental dues.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that such type of accident looked a serious human error, however,legal action would be taken against the driver who committed criminal negligence.

