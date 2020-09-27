LAHORE, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Sunday took notice of the killing of a five-year-old student by a seminary teacher in Pindi Bhattian.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to registered a case and take prompt legal action against the accused, says a handout.

The minor boy was suffering from fever and went to the seminary after absence of several days. His teacher tortured him mercilessly and as a result of which, he fell unconscious.

The mother of victim reached the spot and found her son dead with back stained with blood.

In her appeal, the widow said that the teacher killed her only son and he should be brought to book as the influential seminary teacher was forcing her to resolve the dispute without consulting the police.

The minster assured the mother of minor for justice atany cost and said that no one would be allowed to violatethe human rights.