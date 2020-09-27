UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Takes Notice Of Minor's Death In Pindi Bhattian

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Augustine takes notice of minor's death in Pindi Bhattian

LAHORE, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Sunday took notice of the killing of a five-year-old student by a seminary teacher in Pindi Bhattian.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to registered a case and take prompt legal action against the accused, says a handout.

The minor boy was suffering from fever and went to the seminary after absence of several days. His teacher tortured him mercilessly and as a result of which, he fell unconscious.

The mother of victim reached the spot and found her son dead with back stained with blood.

In her appeal, the widow said that the teacher killed her only son and he should be brought to book as the influential seminary teacher was forcing her to resolve the dispute without consulting the police.

The minster assured the mother of minor for justice atany cost and said that no one would be allowed to violatethe human rights.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Student Pindi Bhattian Sunday From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

14 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

2 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

2 hours ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

3 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.