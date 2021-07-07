Augustine tributes late Dilip Kumar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed profound sorrow on the demise of film world star Muhammad Yousuf, popularly known as known as Dilip Kumar.

In his message on Wednesday, the minister said that Dilip Kumar acted true to each character he playedin the large number of Bollywood films. He expressed that the legendary Peshawer-born actor will live in the hearts of his fans and all film lovers.