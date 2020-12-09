UrduPoint.com
Augustine Urges Global Community To Remember Plight Of Kashmiris In IIOJ&K

Wed 09th December 2020

Augustine urges global community to remember plight of Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday urged the global community to remember the plight of Kashmiris of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on the Human Rights Day.

In a statement issued here in connection with the day, he said that the day was celebrated annually across the world on December 10 when, in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the universal declaration of Human Rights.

He condemned the brutality on Sikh farmers in India and demanded an end to the humanrights abuses by the Indian armed forces in the IIOJ&K . He added: "We salute and stand resolutelywith the brave Kashmiris' struggling for their rights to self determination".

More Stories From Pakistan

