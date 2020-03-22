UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine's Message On Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Augustine's message on Pakistan day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has greeted the nation on the eve of Youm-e-Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said that Youm-e-Pakistan commemorate the Lahore Resolution "On 23rd March 1940 at Minar-e-Pakistan, there passed a resolution for a separate state for Muslims which would be called Pakistan".

He urged young generation to study hard and achieve their dreams while workingtowards a stronger and united Pakistan. The minister also appealed to the nationto stay at home and stop the spread of corona virus.

