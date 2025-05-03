AUJ organizes seminar to mark World Press Freedom Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) To mark World Press Freedom Day, the Abbottabad Union of Journalists organized a seminar highlighting the importance of press freedom and the challenges faced by journalists in Pakistan. Senior journalist Ali Ahmed Khan was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Ali Ahmed Khan emphasized that journalism in Pakistan has been under pressure since its inception. He stated, “Suppressing the truth is a betrayal not just of ourselves but of the nation. Every regime has made promises about freedom of expression, but all have taken steps to curb it.”

Khan stressed that journalists only demand the right to speak the truth, adding that press freedom is a fundamental right that must be protected by all. Other speakers echoed these sentiments, noting that World Press Freedom Day is a time to renew commitment to the profession and to continue being the voice of the vulnerable and marginalized.

Participants also highlighted the role of PFUJ in defending journalists’ rights, warning that Pakistan remains one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

They strongly criticized the enforcement of laws such as the PECA Act, labeling them as tools for silencing dissent.

In conclusion, the speakers praised the sacrifices made by journalists in the pursuit of truth and reaffirmed their resolve to continue the struggle for a free press.

The event concluded with the presentation of a commemorative shield to Ali Ahmed Khan by the Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

In the seminar prominent journalists and representatives from various organizations including Syed Fakhar Kakakhel from Peshawar, Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry Secretary General of the PFUJ, Muhammad Amir Shehzad Jadoon Executive Council Member PFUJ, Atif Qayyum President of Abbottabad Union of Journalists, Saqib Khan General Secretary, Sardar Naveed Alam President of Abbottabad Press Club, Raja Munir Khan General Secretary, Haji Qadir Bakhsh President of Havelian Press Club have participated.