UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aukaf Department Ensure The Implementation Of Anti Corona Activities In Mosques: Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

Aukaf department ensure the implementation of anti corona activities in Mosques: Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood

Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Aukaf department to ensure the implementation of anti corona activities and precautions in mosques adding that to arrange the washing and cleaning of mosques with anti virus infection spray

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Aukaf department to ensure the implementation of anti corona activities and precautions in mosques adding that to arrange the washing and cleaning of mosques with anti virus infection spray. Walk through gate should be installed and also ensure the implement on social distancing so that the spread of corona virus could be controlled, she added.

She expressed these views while a meeting with Aukaf department's khateeb Qari Waqar Usmani and other concerned officers. In meeting Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi was present. Dr. Farah Masood directed the Additional Commissioner to ensure installation of walk through spray gate in mosques functioning by the administrative committees and Aukaf department adding that the administration of the four districts should be supervised in this regard.

She also directed the measures to put sanitizer at mosque's entrances and also the worshipers to adopt the habit of washing their hands with sanitizer. Dr. Farah has expressed satisfaction over Aukaf department's performance and emphasized to ensure the implementation of the corona virus Ordinance so that it could be helpful in deal with corona virus.

She instructed to wait for the implementation of the government's policy regarding the Taraweeh prayer during Ramzan.

Related Topics

Farah Sargodha Prayer Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Four labourers arrived from Karachi tested COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

China's top legislature to scrutinize Pak-China tr ..

2 minutes ago

Air e-Nexus'20: Pakistan's first-ever e-Olympiad s ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Consumer Watchdog Says Vector COVID-19 Tes ..

10 minutes ago

Philanthropists distributed relief goods among mec ..

10 minutes ago

Business community hails SBP for reducing interest ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.