Aukaf department ensure the implementation of anti corona activities in Mosques: Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Aukaf department to ensure the implementation of anti corona activities and precautions in mosques adding that to arrange the washing and cleaning of mosques with anti virus infection spray. Walk through gate should be installed and also ensure the implement on social distancing so that the spread of corona virus could be controlled, she added.

She expressed these views while a meeting with Aukaf department's khateeb Qari Waqar Usmani and other concerned officers. In meeting Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi was present. Dr. Farah Masood directed the Additional Commissioner to ensure installation of walk through spray gate in mosques functioning by the administrative committees and Aukaf department adding that the administration of the four districts should be supervised in this regard.

She also directed the measures to put sanitizer at mosque's entrances and also the worshipers to adopt the habit of washing their hands with sanitizer. Dr. Farah has expressed satisfaction over Aukaf department's performance and emphasized to ensure the implementation of the corona virus Ordinance so that it could be helpful in deal with corona virus.

She instructed to wait for the implementation of the government's policy regarding the Taraweeh prayer during Ramzan.