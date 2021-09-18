UrduPoint.com

Aun Abbas Bappi For Providing Basic Facilities To People

Sat 18th September 2021

Aun Abbas Bappi for providing basic facilities to people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab Senator Aun Abbas Bapi Saturday said that steps would be taken to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sarfar Usman Buzdar.

He was addressing a joint meeting of parliamentarians, divisional and district administration and police officers, PTI ticket holders and party workers in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office here.

MNA Makhdoom Syed Sami Hassan Gilani, MPA Mahendra Pal Singh, MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, General Secretary PTI South Punjab Ali Raza Dareshk, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain Zafar Iqbal, RPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshk, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia and officers from various departments were also present on the occasion.

Senator Aun Abbas Bapi said that police officers should hold open courts for solving the problems of people at their doorsteps.

He directed crackdown should be carried out to end overpricing and hoarding. He said that selling of food items at fixed prices should be ensured.

In the meeting Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia gave a briefing about the development schemes.

They said that development projects in Bahawalpur Division and Bahawalpur District would be completed on fixed time. They informed about the details of the mega project. They said that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and other food items were available in adequate quantities in the market at fixed prices. RPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshk briefed the Senator about the law and order situation in the division.

