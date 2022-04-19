Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI dissident who is considered close friend of Imran Khan has now been appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Aun Chaudhary, the closes friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A letter which is making rounds on the social media has been sent to Dr. Tauqeer Hussain Shah, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Aun Chaudhry who is part of Aleem Khan group these days was the friend of Imran Khan. He had already served as advisor to Imran Khan when he was the Prime Minister.

Earlier, a 34-member cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath on Tuesday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to 31 Federal ministers and three state ministers at President House in capital Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other officials attended the ceremony.

Members belonging to PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P and other allied parties took oath as ministers in the ceremony held at President House. In the new cabinet, there are 31 federal ministers, three ministers of state and three advisers to the Prime Minister.

The PPP members who took oath as ministers in the first phase included Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Syed Khursheed Shah, Qadir Patel and Hina Rabbani Khar.