Aun Chaudhry Praises Overseas Pakistanis As 'Heroes', Assures Investments Safe & Secure
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry Monday praised overseas Pakistanis as "Overseas Heroes of Pakistan" and outlined the government's strategy to attract investments through confidence-building measures and policy reforms at the upcoming convention.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel , Minister Aun Chaudhry told that the Primary objective of the ongoing overseas convention is to instill confidence and security in the investments of overseas Pakistanis, with further reforms on the horizon.
"Pakistan's interests come first," he said, clarifying that the convention is not about political or party-based benefits but rather about fostering confidence among state guests who play a vital role in Pakistan's economic growth.
He said we know overseas Pakistanis' hearts are beating for Pakistan and we paid tribute to these heroes.
This is the first time an Overseas Pakistanis Convention is being organized and their opinions and suggestions are being welcomed, adding that further reforms will now come in their policy.
He stressed that overseas Pakistanis should invest not just in real estate but also in key sectors like IT, textiles, and mining & minerals, highlighting the potential for diversified growth and development in Pakistan.
Minister Aun Chaudhry responding to a query, clarified that the Overseas Pakistanis Convention is not politically motivated but they plan to engage all political parties and stakeholders in discussions, particularly regarding voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.
This convention aims to strengthen connections with the homeland, explore investment opportunities, and improve policy-making based on valuable suggestions from the diaspora community, he added.
Recent Stories
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Niece killed for honor5 minutes ago
-
Aun Chaudhry praises Overseas Pakistanis as 'Heroes', assures investments Safe & secure5 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in a brawl5 minutes ago
-
Bridging innovation and results, Afnan Rehman stands at the forefront of SEO excellence in Pakistan� ..54 minutes ago
-
Driving IT innovation as a digital entrepreneur and youth leader, Hamad Bashir Khattak blends tech e ..54 minutes ago
-
Over 1.14 lakh children suffering from malnutrition in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against unfit vehicle continues1 hour ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed2 hours ago
-
CTO Zeeshan pays surpriss visit to F-6 Markaz, reviews traffic arrangements2 hours ago
-
PM greets Sikhs on Vaisakhi; calls for following festival's spirit3 hours ago
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza12 hours ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq13 hours ago