Aun Chaudhry Praises Overseas Pakistanis As 'Heroes', Assures Investments Safe & Secure

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry Monday praised overseas Pakistanis as "Overseas Heroes of Pakistan" and outlined the government's strategy to attract investments through confidence-building measures and policy reforms at the upcoming convention.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel , Minister Aun Chaudhry told that the Primary objective of the ongoing overseas convention is to instill confidence and security in the investments of overseas Pakistanis, with further reforms on the horizon.

"Pakistan's interests come first," he said, clarifying that the convention is not about political or party-based benefits but rather about fostering confidence among state guests who play a vital role in Pakistan's economic growth.

He said we know overseas Pakistanis' hearts are beating for Pakistan and we paid tribute to these heroes.

This is the first time an Overseas Pakistanis Convention is being organized and their opinions and suggestions are being welcomed, adding that further reforms will now come in their policy.

He stressed that overseas Pakistanis should invest not just in real estate but also in key sectors like IT, textiles, and mining & minerals, highlighting the potential for diversified growth and development in Pakistan.

Minister Aun Chaudhry responding to a query, clarified that the Overseas Pakistanis Convention is not politically motivated but they plan to engage all political parties and stakeholders in discussions, particularly regarding voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

This convention aims to strengthen connections with the homeland, explore investment opportunities, and improve policy-making based on valuable suggestions from the diaspora community, he added.

