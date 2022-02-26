UrduPoint.com

Aunt Kills Nephew Over Enmity

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Aunt strangled to death her 14-month-old male nephew following family dispute before burying the corpse into nearby field.

Luddan Police Station held the accused with her accomplice, maternal uncle and handed over the body to the bereaved family after post mortum.

According to police report, accused identified as Salma Bibi took away the victim named Haseeb, son of Muhammad Hussein, resident of Moza Mohal, when later was playing at his home. She entered into the home in absence of her brother to lure the child, her nephew, in the field located nearside of his home, where her uncle named Abid Hussein was present already.

She strangled the child mercilessly and later buried the body with the help of her accomplice, the uncle, under the soil.

Some passerby reported to have spotted the corpse. They informed to the police about the incident, which reached at the place and dug the body out from the marked area. Police launched further inquiry after nabbing both of the accused from different location.

