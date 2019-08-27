Aunt, Nephew Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:44 PM
A woman and her nephew were killed in a road accident, in the limits of Sitiana police station
Police said on Tuesday that a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw at Jhamra Road, resultantly Allah Rakhi w/o Aslam resident of Chak No.
429-GB and her nephew Tariq s/o Ahmad Yar received serious injuries.
The injured were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Police were investigating.