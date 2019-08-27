UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aunt, Nephew Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:44 PM

Aunt, nephew killed in road accident in Faisalabad

A woman and her nephew were killed in a road accident, in the limits of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A woman and her nephew were killed in a road accident, in the limits of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Tuesday that a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw at Jhamra Road, resultantly Allah Rakhi w/o Aslam resident of Chak No.

429-GB and her nephew Tariq s/o Ahmad Yar received serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Road Road Accident Women

Recent Stories

Dragon Spacecraft Heads to Earth After Release Fro ..

1 minute ago

Government College University Endowment Fund Trust ..

1 minute ago

High level meeting held to review security arrange ..

1 minute ago

Dr Yasmeen for formulating new policy to dispose o ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Issue of Forming ..

24 minutes ago

Steps to control dengue virus reviewed

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.