Aunt, nephew killed in road accident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A woman and her nephew were killed in a road accident , in the limits of Sitiana police station

Police said on Tuesday that a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw at Jhamra Road, resultantly Allah Rakhi w/o Aslam resident of Chak No.

429-GB and her nephew Tariq s/o Ahmad Yar received serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police were investigating.