Aunt Of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Aunt of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan passes away

The aunt of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan has passed away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The aunt of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan has passed away.

The family sources said that the funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered here on Friday 5pm at Laki Dheri road Gul Bahar number 4.

She was the sister of Shakar Khan. She left six sons Aslam Khan, Sadullah, Haji Jamal, Amir Muhammad, Qari Muhammad Hassan and Shiraz.

