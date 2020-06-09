Aunt of Shafiq Rehman APP passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The paternal aunt of Shafiq Rehman Incharge urdu Section Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Peshawar Bureau passed away and buried last night at her ancestral graveyard Totakan District Malakand.

She was mother of Surgeon Dr. Obaid Ullah(RMI), Prof. Amjad Khan education Department, Arshad Khan Engr. SNGPL and aunt of Muhammad Uzair Chief Engineer C&W.