Open Menu

AUP Arranges Ceremony In Connection With 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM

AUP arranges ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Directorate of Students Counseling Agriculture University Peshawar (AUP) here on Tuesday organized a ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Vice Chancellor AUP, Dr Bakht Jehan was the Chief Guest of the ceremony that was attended by large numbrs of students and faculty members.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr Naeem Badshah of Islamyat Department highlighted the different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and termed his life as a beacon of light for Muslim Ummah and the whole humanity.

He said that we can achieve success in the world and the life hereafter by following the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that we should understand the true philosophy of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and also inform our fellow Muslims about his preaching and teaching.

A declamation contest was also held on the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) that was participated in by students. At the end, Chief Guest distributed prizes among the winners of the declamation contest.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Peshawar World Agriculture Muslim

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

5 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

5 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

12 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

22 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan