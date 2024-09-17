AUP arranges ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Directorate of Students Counseling Agriculture University Peshawar (AUP) here on Tuesday organized a ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Vice Chancellor AUP, Dr Bakht Jehan was the Chief Guest of the ceremony that was attended by large numbrs of students and faculty members.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr Naeem Badshah of Islamyat Department highlighted the different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and termed his life as a beacon of light for Muslim Ummah and the whole humanity.

He said that we can achieve success in the world and the life hereafter by following the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that we should understand the true philosophy of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and also inform our fellow Muslims about his preaching and teaching.

A declamation contest was also held on the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) that was participated in by students. At the end, Chief Guest distributed prizes among the winners of the declamation contest.

