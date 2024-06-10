AUP Holds Training Workshop On “Self-Assessment Document Preparation”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) arranged a one-day training workshop for heads of university departments and focal persons to review the effectiveness of quality assurance and accreditation bodies through the preparation of self-assessment documents.
The spokesman of the university said that the workshop was organized under the special instructions of Vice-Chancellor Professor Jehan Bakht and was conducted by Associate Professor Dr Khurram Nawaz Sadozai, Director of the Directorate of Quality Assurance (DQA).
The workshop was titled "Preparation of Self-Assessment for Review of Effectiveness of Quality Assurance and Accreditation Bodies."
The purpose of the workshop was to guide the chairpersons, HODs, and their respective focal persons on the self-assessment process for preparing documents to effectively review educational programs for quality assurance and accreditation, which was one of the key components of the Higher education Commission (HEC) quality assurance framework.
Director of Quality Assurance, Dr. Khurram Nawaz Sadozai, emphasized the importance of such workshops for the development of the university. He appreciated the interest of the participants in making the workshop successful and thanked the resource person and participants.
The workshop concluded with a question and answer session where the participants actively engaged and praised the training workshop for its usefulness.
Additional Director of Quality Assurance Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Director Muhammad Riaz Adil, Assistant Director Dr. Kamran Nawaz, and Superintendent Dr. Waqas made arrangements for the workshop.
Former Dean of Agricultural University Peshawar and Swat, Professor (R) Dr. Farmanullah, was the resource person for the workshop. Also present on the occasion were Professor Dr. Idrees Khattak, Director of Teaching, Professor Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, and the heads of all departments (HODs).
APP/slm
