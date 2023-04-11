Auqaaf Dept to hold 'Mehfil-e-Shabina' in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Auqaaf and Religious Affairs Department, Government of Punjab will organize 'Mehfil-e-Shabina' from 26-29 Ramazan-Ul-Mubarak.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, "Auqaaf and Religious Department of Bahawalpur chapter has initiated 'Mehfil-e-Shabina' in the holy month of Ramazan which will be held at the historical mosque Jamia Masjid Al-Sadique.

""Under the supervision of the former provincial Khateeb of the Auqaaf Department, Hafiz Habib, a committee will select a panel of the Huffaz Karaam for their participation in the 'Mehfil-e-Shabina'.