Auqaf department holds Qirat, Naat competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) PESHAWAR, Sep 5 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department here Friday arranged a Qirat and Naat competition in connection with Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri attended the competition as chief guest.

Participants from all seven divisions of the province Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Hazara took part in the competitions.

Addressing the gathering, the minister shed light on the blessed life, miracles, and exemplary character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasized that true success lies in adopting the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) and the noble values of islam. He urged Naat Khawans to select such poetry which reflect the teachings of the Holy Quran and Hadith.

He further said that KP government is holding a series of such spiritually enriching events across the province to connect the younger generation with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In the Qirat competition, Muhammad Dawood Shah from Peshawar division secured the first position while Muhammad Sohaib from Bannu division and Muhammad Hassan from Malakand division got second and third position respectively.

Similarly, in Naat competitions, Syed Ahmad Shah from Hazara division won first prize, Tauqeer Ahmad from DI Khan division secured second and Nauroze from Bannu division declared third.

The KP minister congratulated the position holders and announced that all top winners would be awarded certificates and prizes by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event concluded with special prayers for the peace, prosperity and security of Pakistan.

