Auqaf Department Holds Qirat, Naat Competition
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) PESHAWAR, Sep 5 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department here Friday arranged a Qirat and Naat competition in connection with Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).
Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri attended the competition as chief guest.
Participants from all seven divisions of the province Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Hazara took part in the competitions.
Addressing the gathering, the minister shed light on the blessed life, miracles, and exemplary character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasized that true success lies in adopting the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) and the noble values of islam. He urged Naat Khawans to select such poetry which reflect the teachings of the Holy Quran and Hadith.
He further said that KP government is holding a series of such spiritually enriching events across the province to connect the younger generation with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
In the Qirat competition, Muhammad Dawood Shah from Peshawar division secured the first position while Muhammad Sohaib from Bannu division and Muhammad Hassan from Malakand division got second and third position respectively.
Similarly, in Naat competitions, Syed Ahmad Shah from Hazara division won first prize, Tauqeer Ahmad from DI Khan division secured second and Nauroze from Bannu division declared third.
The KP minister congratulated the position holders and announced that all top winners would be awarded certificates and prizes by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The event concluded with special prayers for the peace, prosperity and security of Pakistan.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs MoCC&EC to initiate 2026 monsoon season preparations, comprehensive climate resilience ac ..1 minute ago
-
Auqaf department holds Qirat, Naat competition2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated at women college2 minutes ago
-
PPP MPA visits flood-prone areas, warns of potential disaster11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh vow closer cooperation on religious affairs, scholar exchanges12 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet recommends 100-Day sentence remission for prisoners on Eid Milad-un-Nabi12 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Sindh from September 6 to 912 minutes ago
-
Drug smuggler awarded 20-years RI and fine12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 15,000-kg pickles, 3,200-kg katchup12 minutes ago
-
UAF and CISTC to strengthen their agri research ties to meet future challenges12 minutes ago
-
Public service, not power, defines real success: Dr Shafqat Ayaz21 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet shows solidarity, dispatches aid for Afghan quake victims21 minutes ago