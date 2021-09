Auqaf Department retrieves houses, land from illegal occupants at D I Khan, Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department on Tuesday retrieved ten houses that were grabbed by land mafia in Moza Khana Sharif, D I Khan.

The land was recovered during an anti-encroachment campaign led by Manager Auqaf D I Khan, Khayam Hassan.

In another operation conducted under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Dr. Sanam Abbas, Six Kanal and 13 Marla land at Village Thaliano Kandh, 93 Kanal one Marla at Village Qasim Mira and 16 Kanal and 11 Marla at Barra Khana at Revenue Estate Shamtpur, District Mardan was retrieved from illegal occupants.