Auqaf Department To Construct 9 Commercial Plazas, Flats

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:03 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir has said that the provincial government is going to construct nine commercial plazas and flats on commercial properties of the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir has said that the provincial government is going to construct nine commercial plazas and flats on commercial properties of the department.

Presiding over a meeting of the department he said that the construction of plazas and flats will further increase the receipts of the department that is currently earning a receipt of Rs.24 billion for the provincial government.

Beside, Secretary Auqaf Farrukh Sair, Administrator Auqaf Sharafatullah Khan, Additional Secretary Jehanzeb Khan and other authorities attended the meeting. The meeting discussed matters relating to Auqaf Department properties in urban and rural properties.

The Special Assistant was told that the properties of the Auqaf Department are situated on important commercial places that are being utilized on commercial basis.

He said that the implementation of the agro-business plan would further enhance the receipts of the province and would also provide maximum recreational facilities to the people that would not only promote economic activities rather would also generate employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that the department is making all-out efforts for minimizing the hardships of tenants and lease holders and provision of relief to them.

The special assistant said that all elected public representatives of the PTI are busy in the implementation of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

