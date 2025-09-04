Open Menu

Auqaf Dept Approves Grant For Tank Church

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Auqaf dept approves grant for Tank Church

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Auqaf Department has approved a grant of Rs 0.5 million for the Tank Christian Church.The grant will be utilized for the renovation and beautification of the church, as well as addressing the challenges faced by the community.

Minority Coordinator Asiya Khan has thanked the provincial government and Advisor for Minority Affairs Wazirzada for approving the grant.

She stated that the grant is a commendable step by the provincial government to ensure the rights of the minority community.

"The approved grant will resolve many issues faced by the church, making it easier for the community to worship," she said.

She also urged for measures to be taken for the reconstruction of the sole Christian cemetery, which was affected by recent floods.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

3 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan