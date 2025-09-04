Auqaf dept approves grant for Tank Church

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Auqaf Department has approved a grant of Rs 0.5 million for the Tank Christian Church.The grant will be utilized for the renovation and beautification of the church, as well as addressing the challenges faced by the community.

Minority Coordinator Asiya Khan has thanked the provincial government and Advisor for Minority Affairs Wazirzada for approving the grant.

She stated that the grant is a commendable step by the provincial government to ensure the rights of the minority community.

"The approved grant will resolve many issues faced by the church, making it easier for the community to worship," she said.

She also urged for measures to be taken for the reconstruction of the sole Christian cemetery, which was affected by recent floods.

APP/akt