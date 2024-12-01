Auqaf dept grants zonal headquarters status to Khawaja Ghulam Fareed shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Auqaf Department has decided to elevate the shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA) to the status of zonal headquarters.

The decision was formally approved in a meeting chaired by Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, aimed at restructuring and enhancing the department’s efficiency. During the meeting, a detailed review of the administrative affairs of all circles and zones in Punjab was conducted. Recommendations for redefining boundaries, improving zonal office performance, and reassessing administrative resources and financial targets were also presented.

Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari highlighted that the shrine has 19,000 acres of endowed land. He stated, “This decision will significantly enhance the monitoring of endowed properties and result in a substantial increase in departmental revenue.”

He further noted that the establishment of the zonal office at the shrine is a major relief for devotees and the public in South Punjab.

"This is the fourth zone associated with a specific location after Data Darbar, Baba Fareed Pakpattan, and Badshahi Mosque," Dr. Bukhari remarked.

As part of the restructuring, Lodhran district has been transferred from Khanewal Circle to Bahawalpur Circle. A new administrative unit has also been established to monitor thousands of acres of land in Liaquatpur and Khanpur tehsils.

Additionally, a boundary realignment for Rawalpindi Zone was finalized, considering the commercial units and income targets within its circles. Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari reiterated the department’s commitment to enhancing its performance and revenue, saying, “Every possible measure is being taken to ensure the efficiency and growth of the Punjab Auqaf Department.”

This significant step is expected to streamline operations, improve resource management, and provide better services to the devotees visiting the shrine and other associated sites.