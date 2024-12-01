Open Menu

Auqaf Dept Grants Zonal Headquarters Status To Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Shrine

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Auqaf dept grants zonal headquarters status to Khawaja Ghulam Fareed shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Auqaf Department has decided to elevate the shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA) to the status of zonal headquarters.

The decision was formally approved in a meeting chaired by Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, aimed at restructuring and enhancing the department’s efficiency. During the meeting, a detailed review of the administrative affairs of all circles and zones in Punjab was conducted. Recommendations for redefining boundaries, improving zonal office performance, and reassessing administrative resources and financial targets were also presented.

Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari highlighted that the shrine has 19,000 acres of endowed land. He stated, “This decision will significantly enhance the monitoring of endowed properties and result in a substantial increase in departmental revenue.”

He further noted that the establishment of the zonal office at the shrine is a major relief for devotees and the public in South Punjab.

"This is the fourth zone associated with a specific location after Data Darbar, Baba Fareed Pakpattan, and Badshahi Mosque," Dr. Bukhari remarked.

As part of the restructuring, Lodhran district has been transferred from Khanewal Circle to Bahawalpur Circle. A new administrative unit has also been established to monitor thousands of acres of land in Liaquatpur and Khanpur tehsils.

Additionally, a boundary realignment for Rawalpindi Zone was finalized, considering the commercial units and income targets within its circles. Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari reiterated the department’s commitment to enhancing its performance and revenue, saying, “Every possible measure is being taken to ensure the efficiency and growth of the Punjab Auqaf Department.”

This significant step is expected to streamline operations, improve resource management, and provide better services to the devotees visiting the shrine and other associated sites.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Lodhran Pakpattan Liaquatpur Khanpur Mosque All From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan