Auqaf Dept Hosts Seerat Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Bahawalpur Zone organized a conference on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
Scholars expressed their views on "The Educational System of the State in the Light of the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)." The Director General of Religious Affairs and Auqaf Khalid, Mahmood Sindhu, shared insights on the noble character of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and discussed the educational system of the state in relation to the Seerah. The conference was attended by scholars from various schools of thought, representatives of the traders' association, and social leaders.
While addressing the conference, the scholars emphasized the significant importance of education in islam. They stated that nations that pursue education and training achieve progress. The scholars urged teachers to practice the noble character of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and to enlighten students about his Seerah.
They called for teachings of peace, security, tolerance, honesty, and truthfulness to be conveyed from the pulpit and platform. They highlighted that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) advocated for the pursuit of knowledge. Parents and teachers should follow the noble character of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and guide their children and students to live their lives according to the Seerah.
The conference featured speeches from various speakers, including Administrator Auqaf Imran Tabassum, Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman Akhtar, Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Qazi Khalil-ur-Rehman, Allama Jaleel Ahmed Abasi, Professor Sheikh Saeed, Professor Abrar Mohi-ud-Din, Mufti Ata-ur-Rehman, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaqeeq, Mufti Muhammad Munawwar, Allama Safdar Hayat, Patron of the Traders' Association Sardar Najeebullah Khan, Mufti Mazhar Asadi, and other speakers who discussed the educational system of the state in the light of the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
