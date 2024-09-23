Open Menu

Auqaf Dept Hosts Seerat Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Auqaf Dept hosts Seerat conference

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Bahawalpur Zone organized a conference on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Scholars expressed their views on "The Educational System of the State in the Light of the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)." The Director General of Religious Affairs and Auqaf Khalid, Mahmood Sindhu, shared insights on the noble character of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and discussed the educational system of the state in relation to the Seerah. The conference was attended by scholars from various schools of thought, representatives of the traders' association, and social leaders.

While addressing the conference, the scholars emphasized the significant importance of education in islam. They stated that nations that pursue education and training achieve progress. The scholars urged teachers to practice the noble character of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and to enlighten students about his Seerah.

They called for teachings of peace, security, tolerance, honesty, and truthfulness to be conveyed from the pulpit and platform. They highlighted that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) advocated for the pursuit of knowledge. Parents and teachers should follow the noble character of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and guide their children and students to live their lives according to the Seerah.

The conference featured speeches from various speakers, including Administrator Auqaf Imran Tabassum, Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman Akhtar, Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Qazi Khalil-ur-Rehman, Allama Jaleel Ahmed Abasi, Professor Sheikh Saeed, Professor Abrar Mohi-ud-Din, Mufti Ata-ur-Rehman, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaqeeq, Mufti Muhammad Munawwar, Allama Safdar Hayat, Patron of the Traders' Association Sardar Najeebullah Khan, Mufti Mazhar Asadi, and other speakers who discussed the educational system of the state in the light of the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Related Topics

Education Punjab Guide Bahawalpur Progress Abdul Razzaq Mufti From

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

2 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

2 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

3 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

3 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan