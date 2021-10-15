Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (PBUH)

International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at Data Darbar on Thursday in connection with the ongoing Ashra Shan Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at Data Darbar on Thursday in connection with the ongoing Ashra Shan Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

According to Auqaf department sources here, Naat Khawans from Pakistan, Turkey, America, Tanzania and Egypt participated in the Milad.

Auqaf Secretary Nabeel Javed said, "The sacred personality of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is complete and matchless." Auqaf Director General Tahir Raza Bukhari said that Ashra Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) was being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour.

Special programmes were being organized at provincial, district and division levels in this regard, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naat Khawans through their Naats expressed their love for the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) besides reciting 'Darood Pak.'