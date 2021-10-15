UrduPoint.com

Auqaf Dept Organizes International Mehfil E Milad Mustafa (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:22 AM

Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (PBUH)

International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at Data Darbar on Thursday in connection with the ongoing Ashra Shan Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at Data Darbar on Thursday in connection with the ongoing Ashra Shan Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

According to Auqaf department sources here, Naat Khawans from Pakistan, Turkey, America, Tanzania and Egypt participated in the Milad.

Auqaf Secretary Nabeel Javed said, "The sacred personality of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is complete and matchless." Auqaf Director General Tahir Raza Bukhari said that Ashra Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) was being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour.

Special programmes were being organized at provincial, district and division levels in this regard, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naat Khawans through their Naats expressed their love for the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) besides reciting 'Darood Pak.'

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Egypt Tanzania Nabeel From Love Data Darbar

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

40 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

40 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

55 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

3 minutes ago
 World Unlikely to Achieve Zero Hunger by 2030 Due ..

World Unlikely to Achieve Zero Hunger by 2030 Due to Crises - Study

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.