Auqaf Dept spending millions for renovation, construction of mosques, shrines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani said on Thursday that the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department was implementing various projects of renovation and construction of shrine courts and mosques throughout the province.

In the current financial year's budget, Rs 680 million had been allocated for 24 schemes for reconstruction and maintenance of mosques and shrines, managed by the Auqaf Department Punjab. Also, he added, 19 ongoing schemes and one new scheme under the district development package had been allocated Rs 607.439 million. Four new schemes would be completed with Rs 72.561 million, the special assistant said.

Rafaqat Gilani said the department was working on crafts of the old tradition of decorating Sufi shrines, mosques with fresco-work, tile-work, woodwork, brick patterns, etc.

He said that provision of funds for renovation of the Badshahi Masjid was responsibility of the Auqaf Organisation, while the renovation of the Alamgiri Badshahi Masjid was being completed by the Walled City Authority.

The Punjab government had allocated Rs 350.57 million funds for renovation of Alamgiri Badshah Masjid, the special assistant said adding that Rs 20 million of the amount would be spent this year, for which tenders had been invited. Similarly, Rs 170 million had been allocated for 2023-24 and Rs 160.570 million for 2024-25 projects. These funds would be disbursed through the Walled City Authority, Gilani added.