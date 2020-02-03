UrduPoint.com
Auqaf Dept To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan has directed his department to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm on Feb 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan has directed his department to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm on Feb 5.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, he said that rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris would be held at divisional headquarters, districts and tehsils of Punjab.

The minister appealed to the public to participate in the rallies with flags of Pakistan and Kashmir.

