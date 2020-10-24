UrduPoint.com
Auqaf Dept To Observe October 27 As Black Day

Sat 24th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Auqaf Department Punjab has announced to observe October 27 as black day to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed ul Hassan issued directions to the administrators, managers and Khateebs of all zones to observe black day against atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

After the Zuhar prayer, the Khateebs will address the people and highlight the issues of Kashmiris.

Officials and staff of the Auqaf department will wear black bands and raiseslogans in the favour of Kashmiris and against Indian forces in the IIOJK.

